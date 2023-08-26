Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: Can Sunderland secure back to back wins away at Coventry?

The lads managed to get our first “W” on the league table board last Saturday with a hard-earned win at home against Rotherham.

The game was a decent one to watch, and to see the lads come back from 1-0 down to win 2-1 was great, rather than losing by that score as we did in our first 2 games (despite deserving more in both).

The win was especially satisfying being achieved through a brace from young Jobe Bellingham. His scoring prowess was a very welcome bonus as we await new strike forces arriving/Ross Stewart coming back from his long-term Achilles injury.

After correctly shouting 2-1 to us as the result, Bomber was the best of the predictions bunch last time out. Nobody (pretty unsurprisingly) went for Jobe as our double scorer, as seen below, though whether people back him to score ongoing may now be a different matter:

The Predictions table post-Rotherham at home sees Martin move to 4 points at the top, but Bomber steams up the table into joint second thanks to his successful prediction last time out.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Coventry 1 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

The lads have got off the mark with their first win and now need to stop losing if it isn’t possible to keep winning.

This fixture and the Southampton one after it are two challenging ties for different reasons. If we can get a couple of points across these two fixtures to steady our form ahead of the international pause, I would take that.

With it being very hard to predict if Hemir will start, I’m going for our Jack to score for us. He’s in the top 10 midfielders in the league and among the best at dribbling and taking people on, so let's add a goal to those stats this week, please.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Coventry 2 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

We’ve certainly not enjoyed playing Coventry over the years, particularly away from home.

In fact, the last time we won on Coventry’s turf was in April 1985, “Easy Lover” by Phil Collins & Philip Bailey was topping the UK charts, and John Moore scored the only goal in a 1-0 win.

Their season has been a mixed bag so far, with one win, one draw and one loss in the opening three games.

Undoubtedly, this will be a tricky tie, even with their stars Gyökeres and Hamer moving on to bigger and better things.

And I must mention a certain Ellis Simms, who has yet to get off the mark. So we know what that means!

Score draw in this one, in the hope of not leaving the Coventry Building Society Arena empty-handed.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Coventry 2 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Pritchard

It’s just all set up for something like a 2-1 defeat isn’t it? Coventry losing their two best players, but gaining Ellis Simms who will undoubtedly score the winner against us and leave fans with yet another bitter taste in their mouths as we continue to struggle on without a striker.

I will very rarely predict a defeat, but I find my confidence in us at the moment waning faster than Sunderland Twittersphere’s patience at bringing in a striker.

Currently for me, the Amad and Stewart-sized holes in our team are just too big. Now with Roberts out for a few games I don’t know where the chances are going to come from!

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Coventry 2 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

Coventry have had a steady start to the season after a good campaign last time out, and stuffed Boro 3-0 in their only home game so far.

We’ve got a crap record at Coventry and we’re poor there last season, so I think a point will be an excellent result.

We don’t appear to be able to keep clean sheets, but neither do Coventry, so I’m going for an entertaining 2-2.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Coventry 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Dack

It’s been pretty hit and miss for two sides who reached the playoffs last season, both aiming to at least match the result from last year.

I think both will look to score, with us having the majority of the ball.

No Roberts is a killer for our progressive play but I think we can still push forward with a lot of intent.

I see us breaking the duck at the Ricoh, and going on a scary run.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Coventry 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

We haven’t won at Coventry for about 1000 years so surely we’re due something? Coventry have been significantly weakened without the since departed talents of Gyökeres and Hamer, so it could be a good time to strike.

Usual worries of former player goal scorers linger with Ellis Simms, who has looked blunt so far since his move.

I’d like us to go with Gooch out wide and get Hemir up top, as his crossing would be great for Hemir to have a go at and get his confidence up. Realistically, however, I expect us to go with Dack up top again and hope we can pull it together.

A back to back win would be a great tonic after an indifferent win, and would set us up nicely for the end of the transfer window.