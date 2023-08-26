Share All sharing options for: Starting XI: Who will replace Patrick Roberts in today’s Sunderland line up vs Coventry?

It was good to get a win last weekend, and we may have accidentally stumbled on something worth persevering with, after Jobe Bellingham showed his goalscoring prowess after being pushed up front.

With the lack of any striking arrivals in time to play this afternoon, I think we may just see one change to the team today, with Patrick Roberts dropping out.

Ba and Gooch would appear to be the front runners to replace our number 10 – but who will Mowbray go with?

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

No need to change anything here!

Defenders: Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Luke O’Nien, Dennis Cirkin

Defensively we looked better last week – I thought Trai Hume returned to form in the second half, while Luke O’Nien was exceptional. It’ll be the same again today I imagine, with Ellis Simms sure to provide a stern test against his former club.

Midfield: Dan Neil, Pierre Ekwah

Dan Neil’s been my standout player so far this season – I think he’s had an excellent start to the campaign, and had another good game last weekend.

Him and Ekwah are building a good understanding, but I’d like to see Pierre get on the ball and affect games a bit more.

With Bradley Dack in the team, we’re seeing him drop into midfield to pick the ball up, which may impact the space for Neil and Ekwah to get on the ball, but the three of them are good enough to figure it out.

Attacking midfield: Lynden Gooch, Bradley Dack, Jack Clarke

Clarke was another who returned to form in the second half of Saturday’s game, and he’s looking bright.

Dack is a good player, that much is evident, and the question is where he starts. I think we’ll start with Dack in a more withdrawn role this week – it’s clear he’s not a striker – while I reckon we’ll see Gooch come into the side in place of Roberts. While Ba impressed in a cameo in that position at Preston, I think Mowbray will go with Gooch’s workrate and experience on the right hand side today. It also gives us the option of switching to wingbacks in-game, too, which could be valuable.

Striker: Jobe Bellingham

Jobe was excellent last week – he held the ball up, linked play, and did everything you’d hope a striker would do. While it might not have been the plan that was envisaged, why would you change it today?