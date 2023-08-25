Report from France claims Sunderland have been knocked back for Lille winger

Reports in France claim Sunderland have been knocked back in their attempt to sign Lille winger Alan Virginius.
According to Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport, Sunderland have had a €5m bid rejected for the 20-year-old left winger who is looking forward to Europa Conference League football with Lille this season.
A French u19 international, Virginius is a right-footed winger who mainly plays on the left and had his breakthrough season in Ligue 1 last season with Lille after a couple of seasons in Ligue 2 with Sochaux.
