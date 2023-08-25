 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Brentford v Lille - Pre-Season Friendly

Report from France claims Sunderland have been knocked back for Lille winger

Another new name linked - this time a young Lille winger, with reports in the French media claiming Sunderland have had an approach knocked back.

Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Reports in France claim Sunderland have been knocked back in their attempt to sign Lille winger Alan Virginius.

According to Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport, Sunderland have had a €5m bid rejected for the 20-year-old left winger who is looking forward to Europa Conference League football with Lille this season.

A French u19 international, Virginius is a right-footed winger who mainly plays on the left and had his breakthrough season in Ligue 1 last season with Lille after a couple of seasons in Ligue 2 with Sochaux.

