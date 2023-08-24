 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Finally, a breakthrough! Ukrainian sources claim Rusyn deal agreed with Sunderland

Sunderland look to have made a positive move on the striker front as sources in Ukraine the club have finally agreed a deal to sign Nazariy Rusyn.

By Editor Gav
Photo by Mikolaj Barbanell/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Sunderland have finally agreed a deal to sign Nasiriy Rusyn - that’s according to Ukrainian reporter Igor Burbas, via his Telegram channel.

The club have been trailing the Zorya Luhansk forward all summer, and with the days dwindling down before the transfer window shuts, it looks like we finally have our man.

He’s claimed that the deal is for four years, with the option of a further year, and that the player will arrive on Wearside soon to have a medical and sign a contract.

Burbas said:

Nazariy Rusyn will still become a Sunderland player. The English hit on the hands with “Zorya”. Last week, the clubs discussed the terms of transfer payments and interest from resale. In the end, they managed everything.

The player himself will soon undergo a medical examination and sign a contract. It will be for 4 years with the possibility of extension for another 1 year.

Rusyn will become the second Ukrainian in the Championship. Let me remind you that Mykola Kuharevich plays for Swansea. Will you be following England’s second-highest division?

