Finally, a breakthrough! Ukrainian sources claim Rusyn deal agreed with Sunderland

Sunderland have finally agreed a deal to sign Nasiriy Rusyn - that’s according to Ukrainian reporter Igor Burbas, via his Telegram channel.

The club have been trailing the Zorya Luhansk forward all summer, and with the days dwindling down before the transfer window shuts, it looks like we finally have our man.

He’s claimed that the deal is for four years, with the option of a further year, and that the player will arrive on Wearside soon to have a medical and sign a contract.

Burbas said: