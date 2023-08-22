Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: ‘Season ticket holders are getting more and more frustrated!’

Dear Roker Report,

The longer this goes, the season ticket holders are getting more and more frustrated. Has the chairman actually got any money or is he just another Methven/Donald wanting to cash in on such an amazing support?

I read about how long this has gone on, yet Boro sell their number one striker and within a day have someone to replace him. The supporters are just being treated abysmally with falsehoods put out to try and appease us.

Get your act together Speakman and prove to the supporters that you are capable to do the job or step aside if you are not up to the job.

Remember no one knows if Stewart will sign a new contract and what he will be like after such a long lay off. Same goes for KLD. Put your money up or step aside we deserve better than this.

Eric Wilkinson

Ed’s note [Chris]: The transfer window is a strange thing. It closes 11pm a week on Friday, and between now and then it’s a chaotic game of cat and mouse. There is quite often a domino effect when a big deal happens, multiple others follow at the big clubs and this leaves talented youngsters at these clubs free to spend the season out on loan - just look how late the Amad deal happened this time last year. As for Kristjaan Speakman proving to fans he’s capable - he arrived the 4th December 2020, one day before a 1-0 home defeat to Wigan Athletic that left us sitting 9th in League One. Will Grigg started as a lone striker that day and was replaced with twenty minutes to go by Danny Graham. I actually dread to think where we would be if he hadn’t arrived at the club at that time.

Dear Roker Report,

Loan players, and free transfers, That`s now the club yardstick. Once Were Giants. But the clowns now in charge, will relegate us, season after season.

So against my stance, on Saudi or Mid-Eastern countries investing, or sportswashing, we now have to go in that direction or be left with Saturday league football. If I sound a tad bitter, that`s because I am.

William Marrs

Ed’s note [Chris]: Season after season? So how many years will it be before we play Sunderland RCA? Speaking for myself, I’m more than happy that we’re keeping out of the sportswashing arena. Our club is finding a different way to try and succeed in a football world that becomes more imbalanced with every season that passes. Many might argue that if you can’t beat them you simply have to join them - but I’m not sure if I could stomach that if we did. So many of us have looked at the likes of Brentford and Brighton over the past few years and wondered why we couldn’t have a plan of our own - well now we do - and it’s taking those models and taking it even further. It isn’t all going to be plain sailing but I simply can’t agree with abandoning a plan that has showed early promise and is still in it’s infancy.

Dear Roker Report,

I can’t understand Mowbray’s reluctance to play Hemir. The lad had a good pre-season and a decent debut in the Championship. But Mowbray continues to leave him out.

Jobe has shown by his two goals that he is the ideal man to play the number 10 role behind Hemir - so why not try them together?

He seems to be concerned that Hemir may get injured but he is just as likely to get injured playing for the U21’s - it’s an occupational hazard. Is he concerned that the signing of a new striker will not happen?

If so it belies his comments that a signing is imminent. Come on Mr Mowbray and play the team the fans want to see.

Bill Fisher

Ed’s note [Chris]: The decision at Preston to not continue with Jobe and Hemir was a bit bizarre and I didn’t get it - as we discussed in the podcast following the defeat at Deepdale. Especially for the reasons Mowbray gave and when you take into account Bradley Dack wasn’t fully fit and was expected to defend from the front. On the back of a decision like that it’s clear the manager has issues with Hemir. Without knowing what goes on behind the scenes, we’ll just have to hope that maybe we’ll find out more in the weeks to come.

Dear Roker Report,

Looks like back to olden times, bringing talent though the club and selling on. About time owner put his hand in his pocket and got us a striker - as the one that’s been paid all the time has been injured. Get paid his wages get rid of soon the better as doesn't deserve to wear the badge.

Joseph Coyne