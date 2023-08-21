 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roker Rapport Podcast: “The Book of Jobe” - The Sunderland AFC 2-1 Rotherham United Review!

Sunderland are now a mere three points off the playoff places after our first win of the season against Rotherham on Saturday. Our Gav and Martin sat down the morning/evening after to react to the match and the rise of a new goalscoring star in the Bellingham household!

What’s The Crack?

  • JOBE “STARBOY” BELLINGHAM - The lads wax lyrical about the maturity, skill and promise of our new young starlet as his two first senior goals secure our first few points of the 23/24 campaign!
  • Do the Bellingham brothers have more siblings hidden away anywhere?
  • So do we all feel a bit more upbeat after a win? I bet we do..
  • Was anyone slightly concerned when they saw the starting lineup?
  • Bradley Dack impresses despite clearly not being a striker (that’s Jobe now obviously) so how does this look for Alex Pritchard’s future at the club?
  • The name is Mr Sunderland - Luke O’Nien continues to prove his worth after a brilliant performance.
  • All this and more! Ha’way the Lads!

How Do I Listen?

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

YouTube

