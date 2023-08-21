Roker Rapport Podcast: “The Book of Jobe” - The Sunderland AFC 2-1 Rotherham United Review!

What’s The Crack?
- JOBE “STARBOY” BELLINGHAM - The lads wax lyrical about the maturity, skill and promise of our new young starlet as his two first senior goals secure our first few points of the 23/24 campaign!
- Do the Bellingham brothers have more siblings hidden away anywhere?
- So do we all feel a bit more upbeat after a win? I bet we do..
- Was anyone slightly concerned when they saw the starting lineup?
- Bradley Dack impresses despite clearly not being a striker (that’s Jobe now obviously) so how does this look for Alex Pritchard’s future at the club?
- The name is Mr Sunderland - Luke O’Nien continues to prove his worth after a brilliant performance.
- All this and more! Ha’way the Lads!
