Fan Letters: "Act quickly and sign some strikers, Mr Speakman!"

Dear Roker Report,

Why is Kristjaan Speakman not recruiting in the position we’re looking for most?

After all, he’s known for a year and a half that we’re in desperate need of a decent goal scorer, and he should’ve acted well before now.

He’s not doing a very good job in that department and the Ross Stewart situation has gone on far too long.

Supporters such as myself are getting are sick of the situation, so do the right thing and act quickly before we go into another season without a recognised striker.

Ian Frame

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Ian. Thanks for your letter. Judging by Tony Mowbray’s comments after the Rotherham game on Saturday, he sounded fairly confident that we’re on the verge of bringing at least one new centre forward to the club during this window. Perhaps it’ll be a loan deal for a player from a Premier League club, or maybe we’re planning on tapping into the overseas market again but we definitely need reinforcements in this area and hopefully there’ll be some positive news soon!

Dear Roker Report,

I can see Sunderland losing Jack Clarke and Ross Stewart very soon.

The players brought in are apparently not ready for Championship action, and although there’s still time to sign players, it seems the recruitment team are building a team for League One.

Money needs to be spent to keep us in the Championship.

Steve