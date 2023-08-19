Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 2-1 Rotherham United - Finally, a win on the board!

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

A spectator for almost the entire game, only getting involved as an option for the defenders to pass to. No chance with the goal but will be very disappointed to concede with what was the only real shot he faced.

Trai Hume: 7/10

Started a bit slowly this season but this was much better by Hume, was never troubled defensively, slotted into midfield at times and looked comfortable but also helped Roberts out in attack more than in the first two league games.

Dan Ballard: 6/10

Got beaten too easily down the right in the second half without getting punished for it and looked a little out of sorts but not overly troubled.

Luke O’Nien (C): 7/10

Dragged wide in the lead up to the Rotherham goal but comfortably handled the Rotherham attackers otherwise. Showed how useful he is with the ball to feet with Rotherham struggling to press high up due to O’Nien’s decision making on the ball.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

A solid afternoon for Cirkin who ended up in the wars as usual by the end. Supported Clarke well down the left but another just out of position in the lead up to the opening goal of the game.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Controlled midfield, worked hard to get the ball back when the visitors had it and covered every blade of grass. Got an assist with a clever back post run and a header back to Bellingham.

Pierre Ekwah: 7/10

Similar to Dan Neil, who he dovetailed nicely with but also had one dangerous driven shot in the first half and won the ball back high up in the lead up to the second. Only downside was switching off in the build up to their goal and letting a runner off him.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Caused the Rotherham left back problems all afternoon without ever being at his most dangerous. Went off after picking up a knock.

Jobe Bellingham: 7/10

Two well taken goals while playing in a more advanced role. Right place at the right time for the first and then a good finish for the second.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

Unlucky not to get onto the scoresheet, particularly with a well struck shot going just over in the first half. Heavily involved in the first goal with a deep cross to Neil and had a little spell on the right after Roberts went off and had a shot on target from there.

Bradley Dack: 6/10

Was neat and tidy just in front of the midfield, drifting from side to side. Got an assist after picking out Jobe for the second and had half a chance himself in the first half but couldn’t sort out his feet.

Substitutes

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Played a really nice ball over the top shortly after coming on and linked up well with Hemir.

Luis Hemir: 6/10

Almost scored with his first touch with a thunderbolt that just went past the post.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Helped us see out the game late on.

Man of the Match: Jobe Bellingham

Has to be Jobe Bellingham for his two goals. Showed good instinct for the first goal to be in place for Neil’s header back across goal, then found room on the edge of the box for the second and passed it well into the corner. Could even have got a couple more, with two chances to complete his hat-trick spurned. Also played well generally, although in fits and spurts.