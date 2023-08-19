Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: Can the Lads break their duck at home to Rotherham?

Predictions League Table - Latest Standings

The bloke who propped up the table for most of last season's Predictions competition was rewarded for his pessimism last game out, rightly calling what ended up being a narrow 2-1 loss to the Lads.

The boys gave it a good go but after going behind for the second time around the hour, we could not find a way to get an equaliser in the last half hour plus add-ons, let alone a winner.

Martin called Pierre Ekwah to score our first and only goal, which wasn’t correct (as Jack Clarke scored our only goal from the penalty spot around six minutes after Preston’s opener) so he didn't manage a maximum return.

Fair play to our Martin for calling another narrow loss of all three points by Tony and the team. Miserable, and we are sure he will have been just that when seeing his prediction come in, but he was right. That's all that counts in this particular competition.

After correctly shouting that Jack Clarke would score our first, Matty and Will both get a single point. The other lads were way too optimistic, as seen below:

The table changes quite a bit post-Preston away, with Martin top of the league for the first time in what feels like eons. Will is second with two points from his first scorer calls being good, the same method that gives Malc his only point.

Jack and Bomber remain pointless, just like SAFC, as we approach the 3rd league game and 4th match of this season.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 Rotherham 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Hemir

Rotherham haven't won away in about 15 goes, and the lads have been really unlucky to have no points after 2 league games in which they probably deserved something both times.

Jack Clarke will have too much for these, as will most of the lads, and I am very tempted to put a few quid on with odds that suggest a Clarke score and a win returns as good as 3-1.

The stadium will be rammed and I honestly think this is the start of a run for us, which we need as in 2 games time we have Southampton at our place. We need some confidence to take into that through this match and the next against Coventry, so let's get our league tally going with a solid win at home.

Clarke cross, Hemir on his bonce, and a good home win. Smashing.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Rotherham 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

Two defeats from two games isn’t an ideal start by any means, but it’s only early doors and we’ve plenty of games to go.

Today provides a fantastic opportunity to kick start our season, against a side very much fancied for the drop.

Rotherham followed up their 4-1 drubbing against Stoke, by throwing away a two goal lead to draw against Blackburn last Saturday.

They can be afforded some mitigation against Blackburn, with the most bizarre red card for Onyedinma in the second half (their second red card of the season!).

It will by no means be straightforward, but I fancy us to get the three points today.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Rotherham 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Hemir

The prediction of a win is based on nothing but the fact they were battered away at Stoke on the opening day.

Our form gives nothing to suggest we will give them the same sort of hiding, but I can’t bring myself to predict anything other than three points in a home fixture like this.

Hopefully the gaffer realises the mistake in dropping Hemir to the bench last week, rectifies it with a starting berth this weekend, and we see the pre-season Hemir that got the better of La Liga and MLS defences!

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Rotherham 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

There’s a decent amount of pressure on us for this fixture, and it’ll be interesting to see what tweaks Mowbray makes to the team to eradicate the mistakes we’ve seen in the two games so far. We’re not far off, and we need it to click today.

Patrick Roberts was probably man of the match at Preston, and we’ll need him to be on form today too, as well as his fellow winger Jack Clarke. I fancy both of them to get on the scoresheet, however with Clarke on penalty duties as well as providing a good goal threat himself, I’m backing him to get the first goal today.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 Rotherham 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

Rotherham could have come here on a high. But down to 10 they bottled a two goal lead, hopefully as a result their heads have dropped and are coming here not sure what to think.

We aren’t there for the taking, if this form happened mid-season it would be called a ‘blip’, it just so happens we have no good results to go off.

A win here changes it all, puts the haters to bed and the stats can look relatively okay and can start a win.

I don’t see this being close on paper or the stats. It’s all about putting the chances we do create away. I believe.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 Rotherham 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

Nothing seems to be going right at the moment. 3 defeats and not too much to write home about. The stattos amongst us say that Sunderland’s results are not reflective of their overall performance - I’ll cling on to what I can!

I was surprised Rotherham stopped up last season and I wonder how they will cope without the talismanic Ogbene, who has since left for Luton.

I’m hoping we can click on Saturday, and a comfortable home win will give fans a much-needed lift.