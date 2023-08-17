Roker Rapport Podcast: “Fiddling whilst Rome burns” - PNE 2-1 SAFC reaction & Rotherham Preview!

What’s the crack?
- The Sundered Lands; Aye we lost again and Craig’s journey back home after the game was less than thrilling…
- What did the lads make of the game on Saturday, and what do they all make of the first week or so overall?
- Is everyone feeling ok? Tensions are running high online and every day there’s a bit drama but it seems offline the majority are taking it all in their stride; do the lads think the players pay any attention to X/Twitter... and how uninterested in social media is our Chris?
- Do the Daveh Moyeseh; Can we somehow recover over the remaining 44 games or are we doomed?
- How do we feel ahead of Rotherham? They’ve had a couple interesting results, but do they look stronger than when we last played?
- Are we still looking forward to the rest of the season? Of course we are...
- All this and more! The only way is up.
