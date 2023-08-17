 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roker Rapport Podcast: “Fiddling whilst Rome burns” - PNE 2-1 SAFC reaction & Rotherham Preview!

Tired from a great deal of fiddling on the Stadium of Light roof with Kristjaan Speakman and KLD - our Gav and Chris sat down to console Craig over the loss of footy bragging rights to his wife, react a bit to the loss to Preston with a few days to let it soak right in, look ahead to Rotherham on the weekend, and to try think who else wrote a season off after the second league game.

By Editor Gav
What’s the crack?

  • The Sundered Lands; Aye we lost again and Craig’s journey back home after the game was less than thrilling…
  • What did the lads make of the game on Saturday, and what do they all make of the first week or so overall?
  • Is everyone feeling ok? Tensions are running high online and every day there’s a bit drama but it seems offline the majority are taking it all in their stride; do the lads think the players pay any attention to X/Twitter... and how uninterested in social media is our Chris?
  • Do the Daveh Moyeseh; Can we somehow recover over the remaining 44 games or are we doomed?
  • How do we feel ahead of Rotherham? They’ve had a couple interesting results, but do they look stronger than when we last played?
  • Are we still looking forward to the rest of the season? Of course we are...
  • All this and more! The only way is up.

Where can I listen?

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

YouTube

