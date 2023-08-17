Roker Rapport Podcast: “Fiddling whilst Rome burns” - PNE 2-1 SAFC reaction & Rotherham Preview!

Tired from a great deal of fiddling on the Stadium of Light roof with Kristjaan Speakman and KLD - our Gav and Chris sat down to console Craig over the loss of footy bragging rights to his wife, react a bit to the loss to Preston with a few days to let it soak right in, look ahead to Rotherham on the weekend, and to try think who else wrote a season off after the second league game.