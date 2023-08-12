Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Preston 2-1 Sunderland - Another loss as Lads wait for their first win

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Conceded pretty much the only shots Preston had on target, not that he could have done much about either. Punched a couple of corners out but his main action was with the ball to feet, which he did well.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Defended well down the right, despite barely being tested and made a good block late on with Preston threatening a third. Not a lot from him going forward other than a couple of crosses.

Dan Ballard: 7/10

Really unlucky with the second goal as his clearance immediately hit a Preston player and deflected perfectly for an onrushing player. Was comfortable otherwise both on the ball and defensively.

Luke O’Nien (C): 6/10

Like Ballard was comfortable at the back and on the ball, notably early in the second half when he pushed into the Preston half after winning the ball and tried to make something happen. Was unlucky not to score a header from a Roberts cross but got away with a very loose ball late on.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Barely tested defensively and tried to get forward when he could, with one overlapping run well found by Clarke and was unlucky to see his cross blocked.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Covered an awful lot of ground today without being able to provide any attacking thrust, had a chance on the counter at one point but rather than playing in a team-mate, with Dack well placed ahead of him, elected to shoot and that shot went comfortably over.

Pierre Ekwah: 6/10

Came close with a couple of long range shots, with one in the first half really troubling the goalkeeper. Played it simply a lot in the middle of the park and probably playing within himself for the sake of the team.

Patrick Roberts: 8/10

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side today, had the young full-back on toast all game and Preston couldn’t handle him even when they doubled up on him.

Jobe Bellingham: 6/10

Drifted in and out of the game, showed quality at times with bursts forward but also struggled to get involved for long spells. Second Preston goal came from a loose ball backwards by Bellingham.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

A little too selfish at times with Cirkin always giving him an outlet but had the beating of his full-back more often than not and won the penalty he himself converted.

Bradley Dack: 6/10

Didn’t do anything wrong and linked up quite well with his new team-mates, particularly Roberts on the right, but didn’t offer even the slightest threat.

Substitutes

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

We looked a lot more dangerous when Pritchard came on but that was also necessary after we conceded the second goal.

Luis Hemir: 6/10

Linked up play well but didn’t even get a sniff of a chance in the box.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Looked very dangerous down the right hand side after coming on but final ball was erratic and wasted one good chance when one-on-one when he couldn’t get the ball under control at the vital time.

Man of the Match: Patrick Roberts

Easily the best player on the pitch all game, ran Best ragged down the right hand side with that not stopping even when he was doubled teamed. Put in a peach of a cross that O’Nien headed wide and another in the first half that Cirkin headed over. Could have had a few assists today if we had been playing with a recognised striker that made runs into the six-yard box.