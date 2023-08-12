Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: Will Sunderland win away at Preston?

Predictions League Table - Latest Standings

Not a lot of predictions points were scored on Tuesday night in relation to our League Cup predictions on Crewe versus the lads.

While it is always painful to go out on penalties, the best our second string team could manage was a draw, and Crewe defended well, as we expected they may especially after scoring from a poorly defended set piece.

Many fans are sort of happy we are out of the cup early. I certainly am. We went out very early last season, and the league performance ended up way better than we expected it to.

This is how the lads called the game before it kicked off.

The table is very early days, but thanks to both Malc and Will calling Rigg to score his first senior goal, which makes him our youngest ever goal scorer and arguably gives him a great chance of some minutes today, those two have a slight advantage as we head to Preston.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Preston 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Hemir

While I would love the lads to do as well as they did on our last visit to Preston, I think after both sides were dumped out of the league cup at the first time of asking, this may be a game where both sides are a little more focused on defence.

Hemir was on fine form in pre season and he got poor service at home to Ipswich, so I’m backing the young lad to get his first Championship goal today.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Preston 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

It hasn’t been the best of starts to the season, but it takes only one win to get the good times rolling again.

Like ourselves, Preston also suffered a penalty shootout loss against League Two opposition on Tuesday.

Their first league game ended in a stalemate, so they are also looking for their first win of the new season.

I’m finding it difficult planting my flag in the soil for this game.

I just hope the lads can react positively to last weekend, and get a win for the sold out away end.

I’m going to be glass half full this time and backing a 2-1 win, with Clarke smashing in the opener.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Preston 0 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Roberts

After last weekend’s winless outcome, and having been dumped out the League Cup by lower league opposition, both teams will be hungry to get back on track.

Opening day was a tough pill to swallow, and whilst playing with 10 for much of the second half will mitigate the result a bit, we looked nothing like the team we saw in the USA in terms of threat.

It’s been a Sunderland story for over a year now, brilliant on the ball, domination of possession, but a lack of threat to make the most of it.

So I think Preston will be a cagey affair, not too much threat from either team, but we’ll Nick it with a piece of brilliance from my man Pat!

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Preston 2 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ekwah

It seems a long time since our 3-0 win at Deepdale in May, and Sunday’s defeat seems to have shattered the fragile confidence of some, not helped of course by rumours of Mowbray’s discontent. Obviously I desperately home we win today, but I just can’t see it unfortunately.

That said, I’m shite at predictions, so my forecast of 2-1 reverse should guarantee a victory for the lads.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Preston 1 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

The lads need a bounce back and to get some points on the board. What better place than where we finished the league season last year.

We need reinforcements up top, no doubting that but whilst Hemir is fit he will be the main force. I believe in him to make an impact, especially from set pieces and believe we can get something.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Preston 1 Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Hemir

After what was a disappointing start to our league campaign, I’m hoping we can bounce back much as we did last season and perform much better on the away day stage.

I think it would be wise for us to go back to basics. Overlapping full backs, decent balls into Hemir - he received some criticism (in his first ever game in English football) but he needs to be supplied to show what he can do.

It’d be nice to perhaps have a new signing on the bench by the time we get to kick off, but that’s looking increasingly unlikely. Bradley Dack had a good 45 minutes in the week so hopefully he will be a fresh option.

The lads need to use last weekend as a wake-up call and respond in kind.