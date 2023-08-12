Starting XI: Will Tony Mowbray make changes for today’s game at Preston?

It seems a while ago that we went to Deepdale, utterly dominated and came away with a hugely convincing 3-0 win that secured our playoff spot.

Last weekend’s opening day defeat was disappointing, however on another day we’d have won comfortably. It was just ‘one of those days’, however, our home record needs significant and immediate improvement.

Today, however, we can enjoy being away from the SoL. Mowbray named the team I expected him to last weekend, and with no one really knocking the door down for a starting position in the midweek cup exit, I reckon we’ll see the same again today.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Patterson couldn’t really do much with either of Ipswich’s goals, but was very nearly caught out with Chaplin’s long range effort in the second half.

Defenders: Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Luke O’Nien, Dennis Cirkin

Trai Hume was stupid on Sunday – it was a needless yellow card and may have been the difference between us getting a points or not.

Still, he’s young and he’ll hopefully learn, and he was fortunate he was banned for the Crewe game.

He’ll keep his place, particularly given Gooch now has an injury.

Ballard and O’Nien will continue at the back – it seems clear now that Danny Batth will be leaving – and Cirkin will complete the back four.

Midfield: Dan Neil, Pierre Ekwah

I thought these two did well last week, and was stunned by Ekwah’s substitution, even though it was late on.

Neil came in for some criticism, which I don’t understand – I thought he was quietly effective, scored one and almost grabbed an equaliser.

Same again here – we’ve got few options anyway.

Attacking midfield: Patrick Roberts, Jobe Bellingham, Jack Clarke

I thought Clarke and Roberts were poor last weekend.

While it’s easy to put two and two together, Clarke didn’t look at the races, and Roberts seemed to struggle to breakthrough without Amad knitting things together.

Still, they’re two of our best players, and will start again today – as should Bellingham, who looked great in the first half.

Should have scored though.

Striker: Hemir Semado

Another who I thought was strangely subbed on Sunday - despite not getting into the action much, he can score goals it seems, and we needed, well, goals.

This is the only position I could see a change, with Pritchard or, more likely, Dack playing a deeper forward role, however I don’t think Mowbray will risk damaging the new striker’s confidence.