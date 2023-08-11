Share All sharing options for: Transfer Latest: Sunderland have another offer rejected for Ukrainian striker

Sunderland have reportedly gone back in for Zorya Luhansk striker Nazariy Rusyn, according to reports this afternoon in Ukraine.

According to TaToTake’s YouTube channel, Sunderland are constantly improving their offers for Rusyn, with the latest bid said to be €2m and another €2m in bonuses but that offer has been rejected by Zorya’s president Yevhen Heller.

The report goes on to claim that Heller wants €3m for the 24-year-old, as well as a “big bonus”.

Rusyn was the second top scorer in the UPL last season with 13 goals and six assists and has already got off the mark this season.