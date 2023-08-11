 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Night Live: Get involved tonight @ 8pm as we gear up for Sunderland v Preston!

The Lads play away for the first time in the Championship on Saturday - join us at 8pm tonight over on Twitter/X and join in with our live Podcast!

By Editor Gav
/ new

How do I listen?

It’s very simple - just make sure that you are following us on Twitter (click here for our page) and then at 8pm, when we go live, click the prompt at the top of your app to join the conversation.

If you’d like to take part, tweet us with your question for the lads, or if you’d like to go one step further and actually jump in and talk live on the air, you can request to speak once you’re in the chat - easy peasy, lemon squeezy.

Another easy way to join is to click the tweet below, and then press ‘Set a Reminder’ - that way, you’ll get a notification on your device when we go live tonight at 8pm.

See you then!

