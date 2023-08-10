Roker Rapport Podcast: “The Clappening” - Crewe Review & Preston Preview!

What’s the crack?
- Don’t Panic? Do Panic? Why are we panicking again?
- How was the fan experience for these two daft lads who unaccountably turned up to watch the Crewe game?
- What can we take away from that performance if anything and how did the rest of the Championship do against their respective lower league opposition?
- How are we feeling ahead of our trip to Deepdale on Saturday? Confident we’ll resume our away form and give the fans something to smile about?
- Is it possible to be slightly concerned about something and not turn it into something else entirely? Should we wait until the window is over before the inquest begins? Gav thinks so...
- All this and more! Claps included.
