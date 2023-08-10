Roker Rapport Podcast: “The Clappening” - Crewe Review & Preston Preview!

Gavin sat down with Craig “usually angry but now quite calm” Chapman to go over the events of the last day or two, looking at the untelevised and scarcely attended cup game on Tuesday night that seemed to start a minor riot on social media, give their own thoughts on the reaction since and look ahead to Preston at the weekend… with a word or two from Craig’s lovely wife who unfortunately (for both her and her husband) is actually a Preston fan.