Andy’s Player Ratings: Hartlepool 5-2 Sunderland - Second string loses in final friendly

Matty Young: 6/10

Conceded three but not at fault for any of them, looked comfortable with the ball at feet but taken off at half-time, possibly as a result of a knock he received in the first half.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Moved about a lot throughout the game as a result of tactical changes and substitutions, played the majority in an unfamiliar defensive midfield position and did OK without looking at ease. Moved to right back after the arrival of Burke and immediately got beaten down his side and gave away a cheap penalty

Nectarios Triantis: 6/10

Looked good in the air and very comfortable with the ball, including playing a really nice through ball for Bennette’s goal and spraying some passes wide left for Ba. Got caught trying to press for the second goal, which led to space opening up behind him.

Danny Batth: 6/10

Like Triantis played some nice balls for Ba and although he wasn’t personally at fault for any goals but won’t be happy to concede five

Zak Johnson: 6/10

Started off on the left of defence but didn’t look comfortable there at all, looked more solid when he switched to the right.

Ellis Taylor: 6/10

Had a couple of shots in the first half, one from close range after linking up with Ba and one from outside the box, both of which were blocked. Was tidy enough in a more forward role but played it safe too often.

Niall Huggins: 6/10

Started off in central midfield and that turned out to be a terrible decision, made a number of errors and looked completely out of place. Much better when he eventually ended up at left back, showing a good turn of pace to start breaks but clearly tired late on.

Chris Rigg: 6/10

Was tidy on the ball and showed flashes of his quality but got overrun defensively, let down by not having an actual central midfielder behind him for most of the game. Mishit a pass across the six-yard box to Patterson and was punished with a Hartlepool striker getting there first.

Jewison Bennette: 6/10

Showed his usual work rate and willing running, with that eventually being rewarded when he broke the offside trap and coolly slotted home.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

A weird match for Ba, showed loads of energy on the left wing and was regularly our most dangerous player but struggled to pick out the right option time and time again. Could have scored a hat-trick but for wanting to get a couple of good chances onto his right foot and then chipping wide when he really should have slotted home.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Scored a really good free kick after Gooch had been fouled on the edge of the box. Worked hard all around the pitch and knitted the play together.

Substitutes

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Barely anything to do other than a couple of easy catches and picking the ball out of the back of the net twice following defensive errors.

Michael Spellman: 6/10

Really keen up top and showed a lot of energy without having any real opportunities around the box.

Marshall Burke: 6/10

Looked a little nervy but came and collected the ball from the centre halves and looked a more natural central midfielder than Huggins and Gooch.

Man of the Match: Jewison Bennette

A difficult decision with no-one really standing out consistently but Bennette was keen all game, worked really hard and never stopped making runs, rewarded with a goal after he broke the offside trap and slotted home.