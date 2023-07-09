Roker Roundup: Report claims Sunderland are interested in signing Ukrainian forward

Sunderland interested in Ukrainian forward?

Sunderland are said to be interested in Zorya Lugansk forward Nazariy Rusyn, according to reports in Ukraine.

TaToTake telegram channel claim Sunderland are interested in the 24-year-old versatile forward who can play on both wings, as well as up front, and is under contract until 2025.

Rusyn scored 13 goals for Zorya in 30 Ukrainian Premier League games during the 2022-23 season, and also contributed with a further six assists as his team qualified for the UEFA Europa League - and the player himself was awarded as the best player in the UPL during the period of May to June.

Johnson discusses Sunderland spell

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson gave an interview with the World Football Index this week, and during it, he discussed his time at the Stadium of Light.

Johnson said he was proud of what he achieved at Sunderland and feels he laid good foundations which allowed Alex Neil to finally take the club up from League One into the Championship: