Andy’s Player Ratings: Gateshead 2-3 Sunderland - Two wins out of two as pre season begins!

Alex Bass: 6/10

Might be a little disappointed with both goals, despite the deflection on the first and Patrick Roberts’ poor pass leaving him out of position for the second.

Zak Johnson: 7/10

Looked at ease throughout and didn’t look like a youngster stepping up to the first team.

Dan Ballard: 6/10

A pretty quiet game but won everything that came near him through the middle.

Joe Anderson: 6/10

Tidy enough on the left of a back three and not really tested defensively.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Didn’t look quite up to speed yet and a little off the pace but looked comfortable when he stepped into midfield when we were in possession.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Covered a lot of ground for his first pre-season game. Scored one and almost got another only for his lofted curler to just pass the post.

Jobe Bellingham: 7/10

Drifted in and out of the game but showed his quality in moments. Good with the ball at his feet and looked dangerous when driving forward. Nice backheel to Pritchard in the build up to Neil’s goal.

Niall Huggins: 7/10

Got through without incident, which is always notable for the lad at this point and did well on the left. Scored the equaliser after being picked out by Wilson.

Jewison Bennette: 6/10

First game back after a long injury layoff, so didn’t look particularly sharp but a couple of runs down the side and then moved up top after we went two down. Made a good striker’s run off the defender, which was picked out by Pritchard but his shot was saved by the goalkeeper.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Looked out of place as a striker but improved and got more involved once he played deeper. Picked out Neil for our opener.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Was going past people at will but maybe tried that a little too much without Amad to link up with, before his poor ball led to the second Gateshead goal.

Substitutes

Adam Richardson: 6/10

Not much to do, with Sunderland in control by the time he came on.

Callum Wilson: 7/10

Set up Huggins for the equaliser soon after coming on and then had a dangerous shot blocked late on with it spilling to Spellman for the winner.

Oliver Bainbridge: 6/10

Was keen to get stuck in when he got on, and looked good on the left.

Jack Whittaker: 6/10

Looked eager to get on the ball in midfield and kept it simple when he passed it.

Luke Bell: 6/10

Looked comfortable at the back with Gateshead rarely threatening.

Michael Spellman: 7/10

Followed up an assist in the first game with the winner in the second and was also unlucky not to score against South Shields. Two good cameos from the forward.

Henry Fieldson: 6/10

Another who looked very comfortable after coming on thanks to Sunderland having more control.

Max Thompson: 6/10

Didn’t get many chances himself, although he did well to lay the ball off to Wilson in the build up to the winner, but his arrival saw Sunderland control the game more thanks to his more natural striker’s presence.

Tom Chiabi: 6/10

Looked to be trying a little too hard to impress in midfield and under hit some passes as a result.

Josh Robertson: 7/10

He looked good down the left when he came on, with a couple of nice runs and he also put in a good cross in the build up to the second goal.

Timur Tutierov: 6/10

A little quieter than he was in the opening game but it was good to see him involved in both.

Man of the Match: Zak Johnson

The least experienced member of the starting eleven but looked the part on the right hand side of a back three. The England youth international was very comfortable all game, was good on the ball and it appear as though he’s filled out a bit over the summer.