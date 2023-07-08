Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: South Shields 3-4 Sunderland - Chris Rigg scores the winner in a thrilling game!

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Looked composed at the back but had very little to do other than picking the ball out of the back of his net twice.

Lynden Gooch (C): 7/10

A typically hardworking display by Gooch. Got up and down the line, put in a cross for Jack Clarke for the second goal and supported Isaac Lihadji well.

Ben Crompton: 7/10

Looked comfortable and used his body to turn attackers when he was under pressure.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

Looked quite rusty. He played a pass across his six-yard box that cut out Patterson for the first goal and got turned a little too easily for the second.

Ellis Taylor: 6/10

Showed a lot of energy to get up and down the line but doesn’t look particularly comfortable at left back.

Jay Matete: 6/10

Fitted straight back into the side, dropping deep to pick the ball up off the defenders and finding teammates further forward.

Pierre Ekwah: 6/10

Played a bit further forward than Matete but did a similar job, keeping it simple and finding his more attack-minded teammates.

Isaac Lihadji: 7/10

Got an assist with a good cross to Hemir for our opener but looked lively throughout and caused South Shields’ defence all sorts of problems.

Abdoullah Ba: 7/10

He was a little casual at times in the first half but still almost scored with a curling effort and then set up Clarke for his second.

Jack Clarke: 8/10

Easily the best player on the pitch. Scored two, hit the woodwork twice, and the home side couldn’t get near him.

Hemir: 7/10

Scored a good header at the beginning of the second half. No other chances of note but showed good feet on occasion.

Substitute

Adam Richardson: 6/10

Made a good save but couldn’t keep hold of it for the home side’s third, and he otherwise looked comfortable.

Ben Kindon: 6/10

Fitted into the side well and didn’t look overawed when playing a more experienced side.

Connor Pye: 6/10

Promising display at left back. Had a couple of drives forward and gave the team balance.

Marshall Burke: 6/10

Came on, gave us some drive in the middle of the park and looked very keen to get involved.

Tom Lavery: 6/10

Slotted into central defence and handled everything that came his way.

Kailem Beattie: 6/10

Another who looked quite comfortable at the back after coming on.

Trey Ogunsuyi: 7/10

Made an immediate impact when he won the ball high up the pitch, drove forward and rattled the crossbar. Looked dangerous whenever he had the ball.

Chris Rigg: 7/10

Scored the winner late on with a well-taken strike and looked good on the ball.

Michael Spellman: 7/10

He was unlucky not to score and he came close to adding a fifth late on but did set up Rigg for the winner.

Cuba Mitchell: 6/10

Covered a lot of ground and hassled the back four from an advanced position.

Timur Tutierov: 6/10

Showed good feet to skip past some challenges but saw a shot go comfortably wide.

Man of the Match: Jack Clarke

Far and way the best player on the pitch today. He went past players at will, scored two goals and could easily have had a couple more. Even when he gave the ball away cheaply in the first half, he tracked back and won it back to make up for his mistake.