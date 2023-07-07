Fan Letters: More venting from loyal fans about Sunderland’s off-the-pitch issues

Dear Roker Report,

Check Sunderland ticket office reviews...

I was belitted by someone from the ticket office email after asking about availability for disabled tickets.

I then went down in person to complain and I was belittled and humiliated for being disabled, again.

I have since emailed and called every Sunderland contact possible to complain but I haven’t had a single reply to any of them and it’s been 3 weeks.

Shameful club.

They forced redundancy on everyone competent and instead employed a gang of evil people without morals.

Andy Paz Cogdon

Ed’s Note [Gav]: Obviously I can’t speak on your specific case other than I’m really sorry you’ve received some shitty customer service, but I think at this stage its safe to say that you aren’t the only person who has had a bad experience with the club’s ticketing department over recent years. Sadly it feels like concerns of the majority are being ignored, and nothing gets addressed unless severe pressure is applied. We used to be known as the Caring Club, but frankly, we couldn’t be any further from that right now off the pitch. My only advice to you and anyone else reading this who has a problem with ticketing would be to contact Chris Waters directly here. I know that it’s not his job per se, but he’s really helpful and you might get the answers that you need.

Dear Roker Report,

It’s like the tortures of the damned trying to transition from adult to senior season ticket prices. Been trying since March or April, when the early bird renewals came out. Already taken two installments at standard prices and finally promised to fix before next payment.

Kevin Ramsay

Ed’s Note [Gav]: Like I said above, I’m really sorry you’ve had a crap experience customer service-wise and given that these problems have lingered for a few years now, you have to wonder at what stage the club will actually address it. If you’re struggling, get in touch with Chris and I’m sure he’ll help.

Dear Roker Report,

Last season the club sold my seat of 15 years saying I’d stopped the direct debit, why would I? It’s taken till now to sort a new direct debit out. You need someone to talk to, no good emailing then getting a reply four days later. It’s really not good enough.

Alan Hall