ITHICS Fanzine: Some words of advice from a Sunderland fan who is tired of transfer claptrap

Share All sharing options for: ITHICS Fanzine: Some words of advice from a Sunderland fan who is tired of transfer claptrap

We are well and truly slap-bang in the middle of the transfer window, and it’s fair to say that the rumour mill has reached hysterical proportions.

If you believed everything you read:

1) Ross Stewart has thrown out his latest contract offer from the club and is ripe for stealing by Southampton (of all clubs).

2) The club has turned down a FOURTH [sic] bid for Jack Clarke from Burnley. But this time he’s upset because he was promised he’d be let go by the club if a Premier League club came a calling.

3) Patrick Roberts is unhappy about his contract stalling.

Then (quite surprisingly for the Sunderland Echo), they put the Clarke situation into perspective. According to Tony Mowbray, he hasn’t seen anything to suggest Clarke is unhappy at the club and there’s been no drop off in his work rate during pre-season. But this isn’t news because it’s sensible, logical stuff. “Why let the facts get in the way of a good story?” We used to say in a magazine I used to work at.

The article claiming Stewart has thrown out the latest contract offer, says “earlier this month.” Not exactly hot off the press, then.

It’s easy to wet your pants at all the bruhaha going on about our best players, but remember, the club plays its cards extremely close to its chest regarding transfer negotiations. Those claiming to be in the know, know diddly squat in reality.

In a supporters’ WhatsApp group I’m a member of, one lad knows some of the younger players, and a coach who’s best friends with his mate’s best friend! According to these hot sources, Clarke is on his way out and Stewart is already away!!!

Who in their right mind would touch Stewart until his injury situation is clearer?

Here’s some advice on how to deal with the transfer speculation. See it, switch brain off. Don’t even think about it - not under the current regime at least. KLD is quiet and generally agents will look to engineer moves for a pay day, and so spread stories. If someone we rate is sold, expect the club to get reasonable value and to have a replacement lined up.

Ignore those who grumble about the lack of strikers still. We may be a striker short, but you can’t influence anything and Tony Mowbray isn’t daft. He knows what he needs to succeed.

There are those who have trips to Vegas to pay for that specialise in clickbait content. They know f**k all. They take advantage of the fact that you can spin something obvious and people will click and interact with it.

Look at the frenzy surrounding the rumours that the club was moving Mowbray on, the day after our play-off semi-final defeat to Luton. So-called super fans denounced the club for not quashing the rumours, even luminaries such as BBC Radio Newcastle Sunderland commentator, Nick Barnes, suggested his demeanour was that of someone saying goodbye. We had just lost a huge match, man, no wonder he was downcast. And guess what? He’s still here.

Other fans are saying Ross Stewart’s mood looked rubbish as he ‘trudged’ around the pitch after the last home league game. People look at players faces and read what they want.

As fans we crave information, and these clickbait channel media thrive on that. But be careful, because it could become a self-fulfilling prophecy. Be careful what you wish for.

I sound like a broken record. It’s transfer window time.

Don’t believe a word until the club announces it.