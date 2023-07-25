Roker Rapport Podcast: The SAFC US Tour comes to an end & Sunderland v Mallorca awaits!

What’s the crack?
- Gav realises the United States is a big place…
- The lads reflect on watching matches at weird times of the night and why they’re suddenly bothered enough to stay up that late with work the next morning.
- How do we feel as the tour comes to an end (at the time of recording the Lads flights hadn’t yet landed*) and do we think the experience has been beneficial to the squad?
- Bit of a breakdown of both victories since the last Pod; one over New Mexico United on a baseball field and the other against North Carolina on what turned out (thankfully) to be an actual football pitch..
- Did Mogga sound concerned about any knocks taken during the latter match?
- What did the lads make of our reserve keepers? Do we still need competition for Patto, and would Nathan Bishop fit the bill for that or could we make do?
- Gav compares Danny Batth to that other Lineker, we reflect on the effort put in by our host clubs on tour and the wonderful efforts of our American commentators to pronounce English town names and learn a bit of EFL history.
- All this and a bit more about the upcoming fixture against Mallorca we’re sure everyone will get tickets for soon…
