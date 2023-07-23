Roker Rapport Podcast: The Lads are back and so are we, chatting about all things SAFC!

What’s the crack?
- So what’s been happening since the end of last season? Did that Russian coup work out in the end, can we really ‘just stop oil’ - and more importantly - who are these new boys Kristjaan has signed and do they increase the average height of the squad significantly?
- What have we made of preseason so far? Did Gav enjoy his little road trip? How fit and sharp do the lads look at the moment and what updates do we have on the injury front?
- The Lads currently seem to be competing to see who can be crowned ‘most wholesome Sunlun squad member 23/24’ and it’s lovely to watch.
- Clickbait reviews - Apparently everyone is buying our best players, they’ve just failed to inform the club and went straight to a random Journo.
- The transfer window - what positions do we look like we’ll strengthen now and how ridiculously relaxing is it knowing whoever we bring in will automatically be an absolute baller?
- How do we feel about the running of the club on the business and retail side of things? A few fans are struggling to get the club to help with issues, it’s just a shame Speakman isn’t in charge of securing merchandise as well as footballing talent. Let’s just say Chris isn’t happy at all...
- All this and much more! It’s good to be back!
