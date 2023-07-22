Andy’s Player Ratings: North Carolina 2-4 Sunderland - The Lads maintain 100% pre-season record!

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Barely got a touch in the first half but should have done better with the first North Carolina goal, despite it bouncing in front of him, made a really good save shortly afterwards but no chance with the second goal.

Zak Johnson: 6/10

Did okay at right back but really suffered with cramp throughout the second half and that may have been slightly responsible for him being beaten for the first goal.

Danny Batth: 6/10

Powerful header from Roberts’ corner to make it 2-0, won everything that came towards him but got beaten a bit too easily in the box for their second goal.

Jenson Seelt: 6/10

Looked comfortable on the ball and assured until he picked up a knock at the end of the first half.

Lynden Gooch (C): 6/10

A quiet game at left back, not too much of note going forward and, like Batth, beaten a little too easily for the second.

Jay Matete: 7/10

Started really well, buzzing around the midfield showing a lot of energy and scored a really good goal after striding forward but game cut short by injury.

Jobe Bellingham: 6/10

Showed a lot of energy and was far too good for the home side in the first half but looked a bit leggy in the second.

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Best player on the pitch today, a goal and two assists and looked threatening every time he had it.

Chris Rigg: 7/10

Set up Matete for the opening goal with a nicely weighted ball, did ok when dropped into a more orthodox midfield role following Matete’s withdrawal. Had one shot saved at the near post and should probably have had a penalty late in the second half.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

Took his goal well and should have had another shortly before then when he rounded the goalkeeper but took a little long to get his shot off. Almost scored a worldly right at the end but blasted over. Home side couldn’t get near him but maybe a little guilty of overplaying at times.

Jewison Bennette: 6/10

Never stopped running and saw one really good effort from the left well saved. Never got much service as a striker before Matete went off and then switched to the left wing.

Substitutes

Ellis Taylor: 6/10

Nice touch, turn and quick shot in the second half that almost got him a goal but unfortunately his shot went narrowly wide. Quiet otherwise.

Joe Anderson: 6/10

Came on for Seelt and looked useful in defence.

Trai Hume: 6/10

A late replacement for the struggling Johnson.

Man of the Match: Patrick Roberts

One well taken goal, on his right foot no less, and two assists. The first was a good corner onto the head of Batth and the other was a nice through ball for Clarke to run onto. Set up Taylor when he went close and won the ball high up that led to Rigg’s penalty shout.