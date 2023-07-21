Share All sharing options for: Starting XI: Is this the team that will play against North Carolina?

The starting XI in our last game played the full 90 minutes, so given that was just 48 hours ago it’s unlikely any of the players who started that game will start today.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Young Young did really well in the last game and certainly didn’t look out of place, however it’d be a surprise if Patto didn’t come back in for this one.

Defenders: Lynden Gooch, Danny Batth, Jenson Seelt, Niall Huggins

The big question in defence is whether it’ll be Jenson Seelt or Dennis Cirkin who plays – both have missed the two games so far but have been back in training. Huggins, Gooch and Batth will surely start. It’s been great to see Niall Huggins back in action, and he could well play himself into contention for one of the full back positions.

Midfield: Jobe Bellingham, Jay Matete

With Neil and Ekwah playing the full 90 last time out, it’s likely Bellingham and Matete will be given the starting berths in the centre of midfield today.

Attacking midfield: Patrick Roberts, Chris Rigg, Jack Clarke

This trio sat out the last game, and I reckon the three of them will line up in advanced midfield roles today. It’ll be good to see how Rigg connects with Clarke and Roberts – he took his goal against San Antonio really well, and another good performance today could see him playing his way into the starting XI for the new season.

Striker: Jewison Bennette

I’d like to see Jewi get a run out up front from the start today, he’s got the pace and can finish, so he could be a threat.