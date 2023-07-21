Match Preview: North Carolina FC v Sunderland - the final leg of our US tour 2023!

Friday 21st July 2023

North Carolina FC v Sunderland

Friendly

WakeMed Soccer Park

Kick-Off: 19:00 EST

[12:00 AM (BST) - 22nd July]

Tickets & Match Coverage

Tickets: Tickets available here.

TV/Stream: Available here.

Radio: Not available

The build-up...

If Tony Mowbray and his squad had thought they had done some travelling when they completed the ~700 mile trip from San Antonio to Albuquerque, they will be feeling it after the ~1800 mile trip east to North Carolina undertaken between Wednesday’s fixture and tonight’s scheduled game.

With the Lads looking to make it five wins from five in pre-season, the last leg of the US tour before returning to a much cooler Wearside, is against North Carolina FC at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. Opened in 2002 as a purpose built soccer arena, it has a capacity of around 10,000 and hopefully there’s a good crowd in attendance tonight.

Our two previous opponents on this tour, San Antonio FC and New Mexico United were both members of the USL Championship which the second tier of American soccer and tonight’s opponents North Carolina FC participate in the third tier which is the USL League One.

It won’t reach the temperatures of up at around the 35°C heat that Wednesday’s fixture was played out in, but it will still likely be up around 32°C at the scheduled kick-off time. Three games at these temperatures will have most of the lads looking forward to getting back to the wind tunnel that are the pitches at the Academy of Light.

With everyone taking to the pitch on Wednesday completing the full ninety-minutes it has got to be expected we’ll see a completely different starting XI tonight, which will be something to keep an eye on, especially certain partnerships that are requiring time on the pitch to gel.

After tonight’s game, we have an eight day break until returning to action at the Stadium of Light on the 29th July against RCD Mallorca, meaning opportunities are running out for those looking to impress before the season opener against Ipswich Town.