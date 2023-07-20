Share All sharing options for: News Update: More details from the French media emerge on Sunderland’s move for Eliezer Mayenda

After news broke this afternoon of Sunderland’s move for Spanish youngster Eliezer Mayenda falling through, L’Equipe have provided an update.

According to the report, a fee of €800,000 and a 20% sell-on had been agreed but rather than a possible sale of the club being the reason for the deal falling through, L’Equipe claim it’s actually because Sochaux have now asked for a fee of €1.5m.

They go on to say that other clubs may have come forward with interest in the young forward but Mayenda was excited about the possibility of having playing time in England with Sunderland.

He has been training with his Sochaux team-mates while waiting for his future to be resolved but the report ends with a claim that he has gone to his management to request his exit from Sochaux claiming breach of trust.