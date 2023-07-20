News: Sunderland’s €1m+ move for Spanish teenage striker blocked by parent club, despite talks

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Sunderland have been blocked in their attempts to sign young Spanish forward Eliezer Mayenda by his parent club Sochaux.

Sochaux have been having major financial issues, and as a result have needed to have a fire sale of their squad, with Mayenda expected to sign for Sunderland.

According to L’Est Republicain, Sunderland had made a second offer of just over €1m and a 20% sell-on clause after an initial bid was rejected, and the move was so close that the player flew over to the Academy of Light on Sunday to have a look around and have contract discussions.

The player himself was said to be thrilled at the facilities at Sunderland, but Sochaux informed the player this morning that they have blocked the move, saying a potential sale of the club was the reason for the decision.

The report goes on to say that it’s unlikely Sunderland will raise their offer for a player who is under contract until 2025.