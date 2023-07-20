Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: New Mexico United 2-3 Sunderland - Another win in pre-season for SAFC!

Matty Young: 6/10

A very quiet night overall for Young on his first senior appearance but made one really good save in the first half and did the basics well all night, other than completely missing one corner and clobbering Dan Ballard in the back. No chance with the deflected New Mexico goal or the penalty.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Set up Lihadji for the third goal, had a shot go over the bar from a set piece and steady at right back. Gave away a penalty very late into the game with a soft tackle.

Nector Triantis: 6/10

Not stretched at all defensively but looks assured defensively and comfortable on the ball.

Dan Ballard: 6/10

Got taken out by Young in the second half but was fine to continue and was unfortunate that his block looped over the goalkeeper for the host’s consolation.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

Put in a really nice first time cross in the lead up to the third goal, like Hume on the other side was steady at full back.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Played a nice ball into Lihadji’s path in the first half that should have resulted in a chance and made a good burst forward in the second half to win a corner, looked to have good energy in difficult conditions.

Pierre Ekwah: 7/10

Scored an absolute screamer to open the scoring and played well overall but not quite as eye-catching as his second half showing the other day, despite the goal.

Isaac Lihadji: 6/10

Scored a goal at the second time of asking, should have done better in the first half with a chance but didn’t want to take the shot on his right foot. Worked hard off the ball but quiet on it.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

Looked really fit all game, buzzing around behind Hemir linking up with Lihadji and Ba and put in a very good cross for the second goal.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Thought he started off very sloppily but grew into the game, particularly when he came off the wing. Got in behind a few times on the left hand side but couldn’t quite find a team-mate.

Hemir: 7/10

Didn’t get many chances but runs well off the ball, takes up good positions and took his goal very well.

Man of the Match: Alex Pritchard

Thought Pritchard look lively tonight, maybe helped by not playing in the first game of the tour and having a bit more in his legs. Was skipping away from the home side regularly and put a nice cross onto Hemir’s head for the second goal.