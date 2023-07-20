On This Day (20th July 2014): The Fabio Borini transfer saga rumbles on for Sunderland!

Share All sharing options for: On This Day (20th July 2014): The Fabio Borini transfer saga rumbles on for Sunderland!

Fabio Borini had a significant impact on Wearside, evident to all fans during the 2013-14 season. The Italian striker fulfilled many requirements expected for a successful career at Sunderland Association Football Club while on loan from Liverpool FC.

He scored in two derbies, a cup final at Wembley, crucial relegation matches, and famously kissed the club crest – all magical moments during his short loan spell at the club.

As a result, Gus Poyet made him the club’s number one target in the summer transfer window. Sunderland was in dire need of a new striker, and after an extensive search, they believed Borini was the perfect fit for the team.

Throughout the entire summer, rumors circulated about Sunderland’s determination to bring Borini to Wearside, but it was only on this day that Poyet confirmed the club’s agreement on a £14 million deal with Liverpool for his transfer.

What I can inform you is that we have agreed terms with Liverpool, We are now waiting for correspondence, and we will go from there. We’re just waiting. It’s an ongoing thing. We’ve done the steps that we needed to do properly, but the next step is that we are still waiting for the correspondence. Then we will go on from there, doing everything official, in the right way. I think (Fabio’s) impact is clear, as is the reason why we want to spend that quantity of money. We know how much he can give us because we know him perfectly. It would be perfect for us.

Sunderland’s intentions were clear. Like a desperate lover, the club had set their stall out early and made their feelings known. Unfortunately for them, the ball was in Borini’s court and the club were chasing.

Reports in Italy were suggesting a hesitation on Borini’s part to commit to Sunderland full time. Liverpool had qualified for Champions League football and there was a potential opportunity for game time at Anfield due to a lack of striking options.

Having previously spoken of his desire to play in the Champions League, Borini is understood to be concerned at the prospect of a return to Wearside turning into another battle against the drop. The financial side of any deal is not believed to be a problem, but Sunderland could have their work cut out as they attempt to persuade Borini that it is in his best interests to return to the North-East.

Gloomy. The chances of Borini’s return seemed to be dwindling with each passing minute. They didn’t improve when pictures of the Italian boarding a plane for Boston with his Liverpool teammates circulated online.

The striker joined Liverpool on their five-game US tour, which made it seem like the possibility of him coming to Sunderland was completely gone.

In the end, the love was unrequited, and Sunderland pursued Borini relentlessly, like a greyhound chasing a ‘hare’ around a race track. They were stuck in a cycle with no chance of changing the outcome.

As a result, the club began the season without a new striker and faced considerable embarrassment.