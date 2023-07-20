Fan Letters: “If Ross Stewart doesn’t want to be here, it’s time to move him on”

Dear Roker Report,

When is this club going to wake up over Ross Stewart?

He has no intention of signing for us, and we did well for months without him, so it’s time get rid of him and bring a new goalscorer in.

He’s messed us about for far too long, and no one is bigger than the club. He’s been given five star treatment for months, so he must owe us something!

Let’s go for it and hope we now have a great season. Keep the faith!

William White

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, William. Thanks for your letter. Although I don’t think we’ve quite reached the stage where an ultimatum needs to be delivered to Stewart, we are getting ever closer to the point where a solution needs to be found one way or another. The longer it drags on, the more people will get anxious, and with a big season ahead, that wouldn’t be ideal. Personally, I’m quite relaxed about the situation. We've already signed one new striker, and hopefully there are more to come. That suggests that the club isn’t standing still and that we’re determined to keep moving forward. Hopefully Stewart will be part of that future, but if he does eventually leave, I’m confident that we’ll be able to keep progressing without him.

Dear Roker Report,

I’m totally sick and tired of reports of Ross Stewart not wanting to sign.

I urge the board to pack him off to the highest bidder from the Premier League but under no circumstances should we accept any bids from ‘Judas’ at Stoke!

Dave Walker

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Dave. Thanks for getting in touch. As I said above, I don’t think there should be an effort being made to actively move Stewart on (unless he’s told the club he doesn’t want to stay) and personally, I’d love to see him sign a new deal. He’s been a brilliant player for us and when he’s fully fit, he’d be an asset to any team in this division. I’m not certain whether he’s Premier League quality, and certainly at the moment as he’s coming off the back of two severe injuries, but he’s a brilliant striker and I’d love to see him make a contribution for us in 2023/2024.

Dear Roker Report,

I contacted the ticket office last season and was told that if I wanted to retain my season card I just needed to let them know by email, which I did, but it seems that this has been overruled.

It’s no wonder that fans are unhappy. We’re one of the best supported teams in the country but the fans are totally disrespected and taken for granted.

Martin Towler