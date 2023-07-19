Report: Promising 17-year-old Swedish midfielder on trial at Sunderland

Sunderland have taken Swedish youth international Gideon Granström on trial, according to reports in Sweden.

FotbollSTHLM say that the 17-year-old has joined up with the Sunderland u21 side after impressing for the Sweden u18 side earlier this summer.

Despite the midfielder’s young age, he has already been on the bench twice for Djurgardens in the Allsvenskan and featured for the first team during this year’s pre-season preparations for the Swedish side.

Speaking to FotbollSTHLM, the player’s agent and father Robert Granström revealed detail’s of his son’s trial:

He went there earlier this week and is doing his first training session today. He stays about ten days in total. They will be on this tour for a week, starting in Norwich, then finishing with three days in Sunderland.

He goes on to say that the interest in Gideon is concrete but that it’s also an opportunity to learn a new way of playing: