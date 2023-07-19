Share All sharing options for: Starting XI: Who’ll get a run out against New Mexico United in the early hours tomorrow?

After a 3-1 win over San Antonio, the lads take on New Mexico United in the early hours. We’re likely to see a few changes, with a number of players who came off the bench last time given a start.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

16-year-old Matthew Young will likely get a run out at some point, but I suspect it’ll be from the bench and Patterson will start as usual.

Defenders: Trai Hume, Nectarios Triantis, Dan Ballard, Dennis Cirkin

Pre-season’s all about getting fitness and seeing how players pair up with each other, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see Triantis and Ballard partnering each other at the back. Cirkin didn’t get any minutes last time out, so hopefully he’s fit for this one, while Trai Hume deserves a start after his excellent camera work this week.

Midfield: Pierre Ekwah, Dan Neil

Ekwah and Neil could well start the season off as the first choice midfield pair, so it would make sense to give them a run out from the off today.

Attacking midfield: Issac Lihadji, Jobe Bellingham, Jack Clarke

Tony Mowbray’s pondering Jobe’s best position and has speculated whether he could be a 10, so it’d be no surprise to see him given a run out in a more advanced role. Either side, Lihadji and Clarke came off the bench last time out, so could start today.

Striker: Jewison Bennette

At present it seems as if Jewi is our back up striker, and I actually think he’s got some potential there. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he got the first half, with Hemir coming on for a second half run out.