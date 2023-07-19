Match Preview: New Mexico United v Sunderland - on to the second leg of US tour!

Wednesday 19th July 2023

New Mexico United v Sunderland

Friendly

Isotopes Park

Kick-Off: 19:00 MST

[02:00 AM (BST) - 20th July]

Tickets & Match Coverage

Tickets: Tickets available here.

TV/Stream: Available here.

Radio: Not available

The build-up...

It’s been a week since the Lads travelled out to the US and after a few days of high temperature training in the sweatbox of Texas, we finished our time there with a useful exercise that was our 3-1 victory over San Antonio FC. The game had a good tempo to it, against a side who are right in the middle of their regulation season.

Tony Mowbray now takes his side ~700 miles north-west of San Antonio to Albuquerque to take on New Mexico United, a trip that would take them right past Roswell if there are any conspiracy theorists in the group.

For those staying up to take in the action in live via a stream, just as it did for the first game, it may kick-off on the 19th July in the States, but it begins at 2am on Thursday 20th July for anyone who is willing to stay up through the night... or is simply working night shift.

After the good run out in the first game on the tour, no doubt the squad’s competitive nature will result in an eagerness to make it four wins from four in pre-season and it will be interesting to see how Mowbray shuffles his pack. Players such as Nector Triantis will be looking to get more minutes on the pitch, as will Jenson Seelt who we are yet to see in action.

After switching systems in the two local friendlies before travelling out to the US, Mowbray went with a back four in the opening game on tour and it’s another one to keep tabs on to see how flexible we might be switching between three and four at the back in the next couple of weeks.

New Mexico United should provide, at least on paper, a similar challenge to San Antonio FC as they play at the same level in the United Soccer League Championship. The conditions will be once again tough for the touring side, with temperatures up at around 35°C as the game is scheduled to kick-off and will be still up around 33°C at the final whistle... rather them than me to be fair.

The Black and Yellow have existed in various different forms since the early 1990’s and are now aiming to progress to become an MLS franchise where plans of a new stadium are in the pipeline to help them achieve their goal.

Their average crowds are usually around the 10,000 mark and they’ll no doubt be expecting a good crowd for tonight’s friendly that will boosted by the travelling contingent of Lads fans that have either crossed the pond or descending on New Mexico from all corners of the US.