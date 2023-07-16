Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: San Antonio FC 1-3 Sunderland - Three wins from three for Mowbray’s men!

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Got caught out from a quickly taken long range free kick, really should have been more alive to that but looked comfortable in possession and made a good save low down from another free kick.

Lynden Gooch (C): 7/10

Really good low cross for the second goal and played another good ball in behind for Hemir earlier in the half. Got up and down the line well considering the heat.

Dan Ballard: 7/10

Strolled through the game and won everything that came his way, showed a good turn of pace a few times to escape the press and find a team-mate.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

Started a little slowly and almost got caught a couple of times by pace in behind but recovered well.

Niall Huggins: 6/10

Like Gooch on the other side, got up and down the line well but without causing any danger.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Kept it simple in the middle of the pitch, mopping up in front of the back four.

Jobe Bellingham: 7/10

Played well alongside Neil, picked his moments to attack and when he did he showed good athleticism to carry us up the pitch quickly.

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Always dangerous, thought he overplayed a little bit at times but combined well with Gooch and Rigg and always looked our most dangerous player.

Chris Rigg: 7/10

Good movement to get in behind for the opening goal and a calm finish and then almost repeated it after being played in by Roberts but was unfortunate to see his shot saved. Did not look out of place physically.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Didn’t get much change out of the full back as Ba was wider than we usually see him but played a great ball over the top for the first goal.

Hemir: 7/10

Not massively involved in the game due to the nature of the game but showed good movement throughout, kept the ball well and made good decisions on the ball. Had one run in behind that saw him blast over from an angle and may have scored the second goal after a good near post run.

Substitutes

Trai Hume: 6/10

Not hugely involved but tidy in possession and made an important last gasp tackle to prevent a goal.

Nector Triantis: 6/10

His passing looked sharp and always looks keen to press his man.

Danny Batth: 6/10

Marshalled the back line well in the middle of the back four without ever being stretched.

Joe Anderson: 6/10

Defended well but his passing was a bit off, particularly late on.

Ellis Taylor: 6/10

Plenty of energy on the left-hand side but struggled to find a team-mate.

Pierre Ekwah: 8/10

Really good performance in the middle of the pitch, bossed it defensively and made some great bursts forward.

Jay Matete: 6/10

Does so much good off the ball, shows for the ball all the time, always hassling the opposition but let down again by some sloppy passing.

Issac Lihadji: 7/10

Looked a threat whenever he got the ball, showed some nice trickery to get past two on the byline, cut inside but saw his shot blocked, then had another shot well saved after a good turn on the edge of the box. Worked hard off the ball too.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

Typical Jack Clarke performance, was just missing a goal. Ran in behind all night, terrorising the full back but his shooting was a bit off, came close a few times.

Jewison Bennette: 7/10

Really well taken goal late on, burst past the defender and slotted into the corner.

Man of the Match: Pierre Ekwah

Chris Rigg was very good in the first half but Ekwah was the best player on the pitch overall, far too strong and quick for the opposition. A number of times he won the ball deep and set up a quick counter either through a good ball or bursting forward himself, one notable example was him winning the ball deep in our own half, playing a ball over the top for Clarke to run onto and then getting up the pitch to get on the end of Clarke’s ball but was unlucky to see his shot saved.