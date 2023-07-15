Match Preview: San Antonio FC v Sunderland - the Lads get pre-season tour underway!

Saturday 15th July 2023

San Antonio v Sunderland

Friendly

Toyota Field

Kick-Off: 20:00 ET

[02:00 AM (BST) - 16th July]

Tickets & Match Coverage

Tickets: Tickets available here.

TV/Stream: Available here.

Radio: Not available

The build-up...

The Lads travelled out to the US on Wednesday and began training on Thursday in the stifling heat of San Antonio, Texas, ahead of the first fixture against San Antonio FC.

For those staying up to watch SAFC take on SAFC, it may kick-off on the 15th July in the States, but it begins at 2am on the 16th July for anyone desperate enough to take in the beginning of the tour live.

San Antonio FC were awarded a place among the existing United Soccer League franchises back in 2016, where they have participated in the USL Championship which, like our own Championship, is the second tier. For the last four years they have finished in the top-four and have generally attracted crowds of around 6,000-7,000 over the last couple of years.

26 players have made the trip, including new signings Jobe Bellingham, Hemir, Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis, while Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Aji Alese remain at home as they recover from long term injuries.

It’s the first game of a three-game tour that will next head north-west to New Mexico for the second fixture on Wednesday and a trip east to North Carolina towards the end of the week for the final game on Friday. It’s our first trip to the US since Dick Advocaat’s Sunderland made the trip in the summer of 2015 - leading into a season that ended with Sam Allardyce at the helm, although all to briefly.