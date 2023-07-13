Report in French media claims Sunderland are interested in 18-year-old Spanish striker

Sunderland are interested in the signing of Sochaux striker Eliezer Mayenda - that’s according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The 18-year-old Spanish striker came through the Sochaux academy and has featured for both their first team and their B team over recent years, and is also a Spanish U17 international. He became the youngest-ever player in the history of the club when he made his first senior appearance in December 2021.

Off the field though the French club have suffered severe financial issues, and due to the crisis it was decided last month by Direction Nationale du Contrôle de Gestion to relegate the club from the second tier. According to reports, they’re on the verge of bankruptcy.

With this in mind it appears they’re open to selling their best players, and as such Mayenda’s availability has alerted Sunderland, who are now reportedly sniffing around the youngster.

Interestingly, a prominent Twitter account that has gained notoriety for posting about the whereabouts of footballers flying into Newcastle airport tweeted (and later deleted) a post earlier today about Mayenda arriving in the North East - too strange to be a coincidence, I’d suggest.