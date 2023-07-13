Roker Roundup: Sunderland approach for Manchester United goalkeeper knocked back

Sunderland knocked back by United

Sunderland have been knocked back by Manchester United in an attempt to replace Alex Bass, who signed a loan deal with AFC Wimbledon earlier today.

According to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, United stopped an approach from Sunderland for Nathan Bishop due to worries over their own goalkeeper situation.

Despite having Tom Heaton, Dean Henderson and Matej Kovar on the books, the latter of who came on ahead of Bishop for United’s 2-0 win over Leeds United yesterday, Bishop is still needed for training according to the report.

That may change if Andre Onana signs for the club from Inter Milan but Henderson is also reportedly a target for Nottingham Forest, a move that would leave Manchester United with the same number of goalkeepers if Onana arrives at Old Trafford.

Frigan latest

Sunderland continue to be linked with Croatian forward Matija Frigan of HNK Rijeka, with reports in his homeland saying it is ‘very likely’ that a deal of around €5m will be reached between the two clubs.

That’s according to a report this morning by Novi List, who go on to say that the next few days may bring good news for the Croation club who are hoping to reinforce their own squad from the money they bring in from the sale of Frigan.

Although there was also a conflicting report yesterday by Index.hr claiming the 20-year-old would prefer a move to Dinamo Zagreb to be closer to his brother who only recently emerged from a coma. Frigan almost signed for Dinamo during the winter transfer window but the move collapsed at the last second.