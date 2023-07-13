If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Share All sharing options for: ITHICS Fanzine: How will Sunderland’s new digital season cards work?

With the new season fast approaching, and the silence coming from the club, regarding the transition to digital ticketing, deafening, I thought I’d take a look at how it will work for us.

With the help of fellow ITHICS-man, Neil Chandler, we had a look at how the system will most likely work.

This is all we’ve had from the club so far, which is not exactly couched in clear and understandable language.

After completing some verification task to make sure you’re not a bot, you’ll get some complicated instructions.

The basis of which is you need to make sure you have the correct email address registered with the club.

You also need to have a smart phone which is compatible with NFC technology. NFC stands for Near-field communication. It takes up less battery usage than wifi or Bluetooth and is the same technology which lets you pay for things using apple pay or google pay.

So if you can use apple or google pay on your phone, you will be able to use your phone to gain access into the stadium.

With the email the club send you, you open the link in the email to download your digital season ticket. You then use the dialogue box to either add to your apple wallet or google wallet, depending which type of phone you have.

Click done and the ticket has been added to your device.

On a matchday, you go into your digital wallet on your phone.

The front of the pass will show the kick-off date and time, match, entrance and seat information. To see more information related to the pass, click the three dots in the top right corner.

To gain entry to the stadium, you simply tap your mobile device on the contactless receiver on the turnstile, exactly as you’d tap to use your phone to pay for drinks in the pub, and the turnstile will let you in.

The Arsenal app has some complicated way of sending your ticket to other people if you can’t go via some kind of exchange, but Neil was speaking to some West Ham fans who say it was easier to print out copies of a QR code which will be produced for each match.

This is the West Ham explanation, which will be the same as ours for iphones.

The club has also said it will hold seminars at the Beacon of Light for those who don’t have the necessary technology or knowledge to use it.

Many clubs use this technology without too many issues. The problem we have is the club have not been good at communicating what the new system will entail.

We hope this goes some way to helping you.