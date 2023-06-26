Roker Roundup: Details of Dajaku deal revealed - and Simms’ “preference is Sunderland”

Dajaku details revealed

Leon Dajaku officially left Sunderland yesterday, signing for Hajduk Split on a four-year deal after a two-year spell on Wearside.

Although no details were revealed by Sunderland, the dalmatinski news portal in Croatia have revealed that not only did Hajduk pay nothing for the 22-year-old winger but that no sell-on fee was inserted in the deal either, with Dajaku effectively signing for the club on a free transfer.

Speaking to Hajduk’s official website, Dajaku said that although he has had some ups and downs in his career so far, that he is a much more mature person for them:

It’s great to be here, a great first impression of the club and the city. I am a young player with a lot of fire in me, who loves football and playing for big clubs. I started playing in Germany, the first big steps were in Stuttgart and Bayern, then I went to England where I played for Sunderland. All this helped me to gain experience, sometimes it was better, sometimes worse, but now I am much more mature after going through the mentioned clubs. I have a lot of friends in Croatia, I know a lot about Hajduk, its fans, and I’m really happy to be here. I already know Sahiti who is from my country, I know about Livaja who played for the Croatian national team. I am happy about coming to Hajduk, I will do my best on the field and I hope that we will all have a great season together.

‘Simms preference is Sunderland’

Ellis Simms has been linked with many Championship clubs this summer, with seemingly half of the second tier interested in his services ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Just yesterday it was suggested that Everton may use him as a makeweight in a potential deal for Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres.

However according to Lancs.Live, as Blackburn Rovers are said to be one of the clubs interested in him, Simms’ preference is a return to the Stadium of Light where he had a successful loan spell in the first half of last season.

Marine move for Robinson

Owen Robinson has completed a move to Marine AFC following his release from Sunderland.

Robinson had been featuring for both Sunderland u21s and Lancaster City in the second half of last season but has joined the Merseyside based club ahead of the forthcoming season.