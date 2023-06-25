Share All sharing options for: Interview: PSV Eindhoven fans give us their views on Sunderland new-boy Jenson Seelt

So… is Jerome Seelt any good?

@MVOGoat: He definitely has the qualities to succeed - definitely in the championship. @PaulvHalderen98: I wouldn’t say he is good… like he is never going to reach the level for PSV’s first team, but he is decent and a good header of the ball. @Theonlywinnerss: He is okay - he’s not PSV first team level, but decent. I don’t think he would ever be good enough, so the £2m price tag is a great deal for both parties.

What were your first impressions when you heard that he was leaving to join Sunderland?

@MVOGoat: Good for him, to be honest. He wasn’t going to be making the PSV squad anytime soon. It’s a nice way to kickstart his career. @PaulvHalderen98: I wasn’t surprised! He couldn’t make the next step at PSV and he is tall… something that is always important in England. @Theonlywinnerss: I love Sunderland - I watched the whole Netflix series, so I loved it when I heard where he was moving. I think he will have a very hard time initially, but will eventually make it.

We apparently fought off interest from Premier League sides to sign him. Are you at all surprised that he chose Sunderland in the Championship? Is this a good move for him?

@MVOGoat: I am not surprised. Burnley right now there is no chance to start, with their Premier League budget and existing squad. Although I would have expected a move to Eredivisie. @PaulvHalderen98: I can not see this being true, actually. He’s nowhere near good enough for the Premier League yet. The Championship is way better for him. @Theonlywinnerss: You did not fight any Premier League clubs - and if you did, it was for their second team. There wasn’t even a possibility of him playing for our first team.

How did he perform last season?

@MVOGoat: He was the leader of defence for the u23s. He was good but not outstanding enough to really put him in a position so that Ruud van Nistelrooy needed to use him in the first team. @PaulvHalderen98: Not good enough to make the first team, but decent enough for the second string! @Theonlywinnerss: He did decent always for the second team. But, was never anywhere near good enough for the first team, even though we had a defensive problem.

What sort of defender is he?

@MVOGoat: Very complete - he has a lot of physicality. He doesn’t particularly shine at one thing. @PaulvHalderen98: Tall but pretty slow. He’s not too good with speedy players, but is strong at corners. @Theonlywinnerss: He’s tall - and whilst he’s not very fast, positionally he is good. He needs to fill out a bit though.

We like our defenders to play as well as be aggressive when defending - he looks like he’s a big lad. Do you think he fits the bill?

@MVOGoat: I think he will be able to give you what you need. He is always quite high up the pitch and he isn’t a bad ball-playing defender. The only issue I foresee is his ability to read certain defensive situations. @PaulvHalderen98: He can be very good if you play defensive football - but, I think playing attacking football with room behind him would be bad for him. @Theonlywinnerss: He is a tall lad, not a big lad. He’s not quite there yet - he needs to work on that and his speed.

The Championship is a tough league and it’s a big deal moving to a new country. Do you think he will fit straight in, or will he need time to settle?

@MVOGoat: He’ll need a little time, definitely. The first step away from PSV isn’t easy by any means - this is his first real first team squad. Think he’ll be quick with fitting in, however. @PaulvHalderen98: 100%, he needs time to settle.

What are his strengths and weaknesses as a player?

@MVOGoat: He is very balanced as a player. His physical attributes are obvious. He is also definitely not bad with the ball. His weaknesses are definitely his reading of some defensive situations. Jong PSV have suffered a lot with corners and free kicks. @PaulvHalderen98: Strengths would be his heading and passing - in terms of his weaknesses, probably his speed and awareness.

What would you say to anyone unsure about Sunderland signing Seelt?