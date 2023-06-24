Share All sharing options for: Roker Roundup: New Sunderland signing Jenson Seelt talks about move - and Dajaku could depart

Seelt discusses Sunderland move

Jenson Seelt completed his move to Sunderland from PSV Eindhoven yesterday and the 20-year-old has been speaking to Eindhovens Dagblad about his move to the Stadium of Light.

The central defender spoke about how his move to Sunderland came about and how his social media was overwhelmed once the move was confirmed:

I am really incredibly happy with this contract. Three, four weeks ago, I heard from my agent that Sunderland would like to have talks with me. I then spoke to the coach in a video call and felt they really wanted me. After that, negotiations with me and PSV started, after which it was actually pretty quick. I have been medically examined and signed. Together with my parents, I got an excellent impression of the city and the stadium, which seats 40,000 people every match. On Instagram and Twitter, I have already noticed how big this club is. You notice that after transfer news, your own phone suddenly explodes and you can’t see the forest for the trees on your own accounts. How nice is that?

Seelt almost moved to Burnley during the January transfer window and although he was initially disappointed, he believes his patience was rewarded with his move to Sunderland:

My contract ran on for another year, but I felt there was no confidence that I would break through very quickly. Then you have to dare to look elsewhere and spread your wings. Last winter I could have gone to Burnley and was disappointed for a while, but I quickly flipped the switch. That has now been rewarded with this transfer.

Although the club narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs, Seelt says the aim of the club is to get there within the next two to three seasons:

This season, the club has already made the play-offs to get to the Premier League, but just failed to make the step up. The performance in the Championship was above expectations, though. The aim here is to have a squad in two, three seasons that can force that promotion. Sunderland is investing a lot in young players in their 20s or slightly older, giving them long contracts and lots of playing minutes. That should lead to more in the future.

Dajaku to Split

Jobe Bellingham took Leon Dajaku’s number 7 shirt when he was unveiled earlier today and now it seems the German winger is about to find a new club.

Croatian outlet dalmatinskiportal.hr claim Dajaku is on the verge of completing a move to Hajduk Split.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan in Switzerland with St Gallen, where he had an erratic spell which included an opposition manager likening him to Messi to being sent off twice and departing from his loan spell early.

He will hope for better luck in Croatia with a club who finished 2nd in the Supersport HNL.

Arby on the move

Former Sunderland defender Arbinet Xhemajli is on the verge of signing for Albanian outfit Dinamo Tirana.

Albanian news outlet Panorama Sport say the Kosovan international will sign a two-year deal with the newly promoted Kategoria Superiore side.

Since leaving Sunderland, Xhemajli has spent a season with Liechtenstein side Vaduz, who play in the Swiss Challenge League, where he featured 22 times and scored two goals.