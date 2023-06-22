Fixture Release Day Live! Join us for some discussion as the countdown to 2023/2024 begins!

This morning sees the publication of the 2023/2024 EFL Championship fixture list, and there’ll be plenty of interest as Sunderland fans eagerly wait to see how our schedule looks and who we’ll be kicking off the new season against.

We’ll be live on Twitter Spaces to discuss how the fixtures have fallen - as well as the latest goings on at the club, including contract renewals and new signings, and you can get involved too!

It’s very simple - just make sure that you’re following us on Twitter (click here for our page) and then at 8:45am, when we go live, click the prompt at the top of your app to join the conversation.

If you’d like to take part, tweet us with your question for the lads, or if you’d like to go one step further and actually jump in and talk live on the air, you can request to speak once you’re in the chat - easy peasy, lemon squeezy.

Another easy way to join is to click the tweet below, and then press ‘Set a Reminder’ - that way, you’ll get a notification on your device when we go live this morning at 8:45.

See you then!