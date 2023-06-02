Fan Letters: “Sunderland are missing out on shirt sales by releasing them so late!”

Dear Roker Report,

Every year I ask: why do our kits come out so late?

Sunderland are missing out on sales for home and away tops that some people would love to buy for their holidays. Even polo shirts etc are out far too late, and then you have a scramble to get the top before the season starts!

I didn’t get the home top last year, because of the simple fact that it was always sold out and you could only get it online for most of the time.

I agree that lessons need to be learned from the past few seasons when it comes to selling merchandise.

Anthony Fletcher

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Anthony. Thanks for your letter! It’s a long-running saga, isn’t it? Every summer, there’s always a clamour to see the shirts that the players will be running out in for the new season- along with the inevitably strong reaction when the designs are unveiled! We all know that the retail side of the club is somewhat hit and miss, and I agree that it would be nice to have an unveiling as early as possible. Having sufficient online stock would also be useful (a familiar refrain, without a doubt) and with any luck, when the 2023/2024 kits are launched, they might actually make a better job of it than in previous years!

Dear Roker Report,

Am I alone in thinking that the club are really hamming up the social media content around Amad?

Is this the biggest tease ever, or are they just after the numbers from forlorn Sunderland supporters and horny United fans worldwide who click on anything with the #MUFC hashtag?!

Ian Hughes

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Ian. Thanks for getting in touch. I agree that the recent Amad-centric social media content has been quite full on, and on one hand, it’s understandable. For me, he’s the best loan signing we’ve ever had and his contribution last season was immense, but on the other hand, he’s left the club to return to Manchester United, and being constantly reminded of what we no longer have might not be great for the morale of the fans during the summer. Unless the club knows something we don’t and a possible return to the Stadium of Light is on the cards, maybe it’s time to dial it down a touch.

Dear Roker Report,

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I wouldn’t keep Ross Stewart this summer if a big offer arrives.

How long ago was he offered a contract?! We’ve waited forever for some news.

If he won’t commit, then maybe we just move on and take the money while it’s there.

Tom