Roker Roundup: Silly season is in full swing as Sunderland are linked with three new names!

Bright future for Sunderland?

Sunderland have been linked with a move for versatile Fenerbahçe wide-man Bright Osayi-Samuel, according to reports in Turkey.

Fanatik claim the Nigerian international wants to return to England after successful spells at Blackpool and Queen’s Park Rangers, with Sunderland, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa said to have already made offers for the 25-year-old.

As well as those three clubs, Leeds United were said to be interested as recently as yesterday, although it should be said that the fee quoted for Leeds was in excess of £8m.

Osayi-Samuel can play on both wings as well as being able to fit in at full-back and played 100 games for the Turkish giants since joining them in 2021.

Another Benfica player linked

Sunderland should complete the signing of young Benfica striker Luis Semedo in the coming days, with the 19-year-old expected to sign a long-term deal at the Stadium of Light.

He may not be the only player making the switch from the Portuguese champions if reports are to believed, with the club’s number one, Odysseas Vlachodimos being mentioned as a possible target.

Diario de Transferencias claim both Sunderland and Leicester City are interested in the shot-stopper who played 54 times in all competitions for Benfica during the 2022-23 season.

Leicester City e AFC Sunderland demonstraram interesse nos serviços de Odysseas Vlachodimos, segundo a @tvi. pic.twitter.com/1OEd3zk9kU — Diário de Transferências (@DTransferencias) June 9, 2023

Sunderland interest in Smallbone?

Finally, Sunderland are one of a number of clubs to have been linked with Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone.

Jacque Talbot of FootballTransfers.com says Bournemouth, two other unnamed Premier League clubs, Hull City, Sunderland and Stoke City are all interested in the 23-year-old who spent last season on loan at Stoke.

Smallbone had his best game for Stoke at the Stadium of Light, picking up three assists during the game and finished the season with three goals and five assists across 43 Championship games.