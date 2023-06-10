Sunderland in San Antonio: A pre-season guide!

Wow, what a 2022/2023 season it was for Sunderland!

Not to repeat myself, but who thought the Lads would’ve secured a playoff place after the insane amount of injuries suffered by our first eleven?

When I learned that they were were coming to Texas this summer, I was stoked!

My connection to Sunderland stems from my study abroad term at the University of Sunderland in the spring of 2017. The city, along with the people, were absolutely fantastic, making it a six-month spell to live long in the memory!

Yes, watching the football under David Moyes was gruelling and the years that followed weren’t much better, but the club is in the middle of a revival that I truly believe is going to be an absolute thrill ride. My time in Sunderland was so special and I hope those visiting from across the pond and here at home have a blast while spending time with the Lads in Texas.

Sunderland will take on San Antonio FC on July 15th at 8:00pm.

In the club’s announcement on February 20th, it mentioned they’ll be landing in Austin and nothing has been released as far as open training session dates.

Downtown Austin and San Antonio are about sixty miles apart, and it usually takes about ninety minutes to get from each destination, although traffic can make it over two hours. The Lads will take on San Antonio FC at Toyota Field, located on Wurzbach Parkway, just off Interstate 35, which is the main corridor from Austin to San Antonio.

As a native of the ‘Alamo City’, I’ve been lucky to enjoy the different places to see and eat, and here are a few of my favourite things you can enjoy while in the Lone Star State.

Sightseeing

The Alamo

Perhaps what San Antonio is best known for.

The old Spanish mission that turned into a symbol during the Texas Revolution is located downtown, and a small fee is needed to enter the Alamo grounds.

There’s also a film that explains the battle’s importance: ‘Alamo: The Price of Freedom’, shown at the IMAX theatre at RiverCenter Mall, which is located nearby.

Riverwalk

Located downtown, the Riverwalk holds numerous restaurants, bars, and shops, and boat tours are available to explore downtown San Antonio.

The Riverwalk isn’t located too far from the Alamo.

Market Square

The largest Mexican market in the United States, Market Square has numerous shops and places to eat.

‘Mi Tierra’ is one of the most famous restaurants in the city, serving great Mexican food along with fresh pastries in its panaderia.

Tower of the Americas

The Tower of the Americas includes a 750-foot observation tower overlooking the city of San Antonio.

There are also dining options at the top of the tower, so be sure to visit the website if this is something that might interest you.

Dining Options

WhatABurger

One of the biggest brands in Texas and a great place to stop for a quick bite.

Customisable burgers, chicken sandwiches, shakes, good breakfasts and some healthy salad options as well. Tonnes of locations across San Antonio.

Breakfast tacos

A San Antonio staple, usually a compilation of different ingredients including refried beans, cheese, eggs, potatoes, chorizo (Mexican sausage), and bacon wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

‘Tacos N Salsa’, ‘Las Palapas’, ‘Bill Millers BBQ’ and ‘Taco Palenque’ are some great spots, and there are quite a few locations for each establishment across the city.

Barbecue options

Texas has some of the best barbecue around.

In San Antonio, ‘Bill Miller’s BBQ’ is a great quick stop and a popular San Antonio spot, while ‘DeeWillie’s BBQ’ is just a few minutes from Toyota Field.

Chuy’s

A Tex-Mex restaurant that started in Austin and now has locations across the country.

They’ve got some really good sauces, especially their creamy jalapeno salsa and ranchero enchilada sauce. It’s also a great place for some frozen margaritas if you’re looking to cool down from the hot sun.

Chris Madrid’s

This famous San Antonio burger joint has been around since the 1970’s.

If you’re in the mood for a good classic cheeseburger or a Tex-Mex twist on a cheeseburger, be sure to stop here.

I hope this is of use while you’re on your journey and following the Lads in Texas.

If you have any questions about anything while in Texas, please feel free to email me mitchellesm5@gmail.com, or send me a message on Twitter: @mitchell_erick.

Haway the Lads!