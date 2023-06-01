Portuguese news outlet claim Sunderland are ‘very close’ to signing 19-year old Benfica striker

Sunderland’s transfer business is quickly picking up this off-season, as Jobe Bellingham is expected to wrap up his move to the North East in the near future, reports in Portugal suggest that he will be joined by Luis Semedo.

Record claim that Semedo is ‘very close to signing for Sunderland’ after the Portuguese giants were unable to agree a new deal for the 19-year-old striker.

The report says that Semedo had doubts about breaking into the Benfica first team so will leave the club, with ‘very tempting’ proposals on the table for him.

Roma, Milan and Juventus were all linked with the youngster earlier this year and just last week Brighton were said to have offered the Portugal youth international a four-year-deal.

However it looks like Sunderland have won the race for the ‘giant goalscorer’ who spent most of this season on the sidelines with his contract situation up in the air, as he was restricted to just six starts in Liga 2 for Benfica B, where he scored two and provided another assist.

He did start four UEFA Youth League games and scored four in total against Paris SG and Juve. Last season saw Semedo scored 20 goals in all competitions in 38 games.