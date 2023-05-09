 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roker Rapport Podcast: SUNDERLAND ARE IN THE PLAY-OFFS! Preston 0-3 SAFC Reaction!

Gav and Chris cracked out the defibrillators and sat down to try calm themselves after an insane finish to the 22/23 EFL Championship season, as the mighty Sunlun thrashed Preston by three goals (our new best friends Blackburn sank Millwall) and we somehow find ourselves fighting for promotion to the Premier League in our first season back from League One! 

By Editor Gav
What’s the crack?

  • WE FUCKING DID IT LADS AND LASSES!
  • How do we feel? I’m utterly exhausted like, but how do these two feel?
  • DO THE TONY MOWBRAY; He got us there, the gorgeous chocolate covered b*****d, but can he take us one step further?
  • An attacking masterclass; what a team this is, just how good were the Lads today?
  • AMAD LAD! What a goal from the absolute f***ing boy, followed up by equally gorgeous finishes from Pritch and Jack Clarke!
  • Ah they say all kinds. Gav tells you he told you so... and the lads think about booking their hotels for Wembley now rather than later…
  • WE ARE THE SUNLUN!

