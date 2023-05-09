Roker Rapport Podcast: SUNDERLAND ARE IN THE PLAY-OFFS! Preston 0-3 SAFC Reaction!

Gav and Chris cracked out the defibrillators and sat down to try calm themselves after an insane finish to the 22/23 EFL Championship season, as the mighty Sunlun thrashed Preston by three goals (our new best friends Blackburn sank Millwall) and we somehow find ourselves fighting for promotion to the Premier League in our first season back from League One!