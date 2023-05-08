 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship - The Hawthorns

Filed under:

Starting XI: Preston v Sunderland - one change predicted for our huge final game of the season

Who’ll be in the line up this afternoon?

By MartinWanless
/ new
Photo by Barrington Coombs/PA Images via Getty Images

We go into today’s clash at Deepdale knowing that we need a win to have any chance of ending up in the top six after dropping points at home to Watford last weekend. So, who will be in Tony Mowbray’s starting XI?

Here’s what we think the gaffer could do today.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

He was unfortunate to concede two last week on the balance of play, but Patto will complete his ever-present league record today, which is a tremendous reflection of his development and performances.

West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Defence: Lynden Gooch, Trai Hume, Luke O’Nien, Dennis Cirkin

It’ll be same again in defence - we’ve not got a great deal of options so it’s likely we’ll be unchanged with Gooch captaining the team.

Sunderland v Watford - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Midfield: Pierre Ekwah, Dan Neil

I thought Pierre Ekwah played really well last week, and was unlucky to be subbed off - he’s looking the real deal in the centre of midfield and should keep his place. Mowbray’s liked him in recent away games and I don’t see us veering too much from what’s worked. Alongside him will be Dan Neil - he’s played whenever he’s been available and while he was poor last weekend he’ll surely start.

West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Attack: Amad, Abdoullah Ba, Jack Clarke, Joe Gelhardt

Abdoullah Ba has started most away games recently, and Mowbray likes his ability to stretch the game so I reckon we’ll see him start behind Gelhardt with Roberts dropping to the bench - which will be harsh after his last-minute goal last weekend, but what an impact player to bring on for the last 20 minutes or so! Jack Clarke and Joe Gelhardt will complete the attack.

Sunderland v Watford - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images
ROKER REWIND!

On This Day (8th May 2005): Sunderland lift the Championship trophy at the Stadium of Light!

MATCH PREVIEWS!

Match Preview: Preston North End v Sunderland - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!

MATCH PREVIEWS!

Score Predictions: Will Sunderland win, or will Preston spoil our playoff chances?

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report