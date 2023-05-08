Share All sharing options for: Starting XI: Preston v Sunderland - one change predicted for our huge final game of the season

We go into today’s clash at Deepdale knowing that we need a win to have any chance of ending up in the top six after dropping points at home to Watford last weekend. So, who will be in Tony Mowbray’s starting XI?

Here’s what we think the gaffer could do today.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

He was unfortunate to concede two last week on the balance of play, but Patto will complete his ever-present league record today, which is a tremendous reflection of his development and performances.

Defence: Lynden Gooch, Trai Hume, Luke O’Nien, Dennis Cirkin

It’ll be same again in defence - we’ve not got a great deal of options so it’s likely we’ll be unchanged with Gooch captaining the team.

Midfield: Pierre Ekwah, Dan Neil

I thought Pierre Ekwah played really well last week, and was unlucky to be subbed off - he’s looking the real deal in the centre of midfield and should keep his place. Mowbray’s liked him in recent away games and I don’t see us veering too much from what’s worked. Alongside him will be Dan Neil - he’s played whenever he’s been available and while he was poor last weekend he’ll surely start.

Attack: Amad, Abdoullah Ba, Jack Clarke, Joe Gelhardt

Abdoullah Ba has started most away games recently, and Mowbray likes his ability to stretch the game so I reckon we’ll see him start behind Gelhardt with Roberts dropping to the bench - which will be harsh after his last-minute goal last weekend, but what an impact player to bring on for the last 20 minutes or so! Jack Clarke and Joe Gelhardt will complete the attack.